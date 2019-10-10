Wildfire Prompts Evacuations North of Moreno Valley

A blaze that broke out Thursday just north of Moreno Valley blackened 100 acres in about an hour amid high winds, threatening homes and prompting evacuations.

The non-injury fire was reported at 12:55 p.m. on Reche Canyon Road, near Reche Vista Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the blaze started with a trailer fire and jumped into surrounding vegetation, propelled by intense northeast winds.

Officials said the flame front was pushing west into rugged terrain, inaccessible to fire trucks.

Several dozen engine crews were sent to the location, as well as four Cal Fire air tankers and two water-dropping helicopters, according to reports from the scene.

By 1:30 p.m., the flames were approaching residences, and sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers initiated mandatory evacuations east of Reche Vista Drive.

Reche Canyon was closed by the CHP between Reche Vista and Locust Avenue.