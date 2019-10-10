You Ask. We Investigate.® Meter Creep

Fernando Herrera says he and his wife were stunned to find the meter on the display board going after he stopped pumping gas. It happened on Wednesday at the Arco on 48th St. and Grapefruit Blvd. in Coachella.

“Look at this, look at this, no gas is coming out pump number three,” says Hererra in a video he recorded that shows the meter going when the pump is completely out of the car.

He says it’s obvious by the expletive filled video, he was upset, “Well I‘m angry because like I said I put gas everyday and I mean I‘m thinking how many times have I got robbed or other people got robbed that they don’t notice?”

He says he immediately went to the manager and told him the problem, “They apologized they were helpful and they just refunded my whole transaction.”

This gas station is owned and operated by the Chandi Group USA, their CFO Toni Merrihew, says this rarely happens but when it does they take care of it.

“The systems are monitored regularly, there are monthly certifications, the Department of Weights and Measures comes out and does regular tests and checks on the systems, we don’t always catch it so as you’re saying sometimes our consumers can be our best watchdogs.”

Herrera also contacted the county’s Department of Agriculture’s Division of Weights and Measures that certifies every scale and pump in Riverside County. The number is on a sticker at each pump. We reached out to them too. Ruben Arroyo is the name you see on the seal.

Arroyo tells us what happened to Herrera is called “meter creep” and it’s rare, “We inspect over 90,000 of these different devices every year and we see very, very few problems in our gas pumps when it comes to the electronic age of things it actually helps the industry become more accurate.”

He says it’s important to pay attention when pumping gas or weighing anything at the grocery store and alert them when any scale or pump malfunctions and they will make sure it’s in running order.

Merrihew advises the same and asks customers alert them too, “We want to make sure that the customer is treated well, treated with courtesy and wants to come back,” adding they live and work in the community, care about their customers and and are here to stay.

Hererra is happy with the way he was treated, did come back, got gas at the same pump and it worked fine.

But says he wants others to pay attention the next time they’re at the pump or they might miss a malfunction that could cost them big time, “Get off the phone and pay attention to what you’re doing.”

To contact the Dept. of Agriculture’s Division of Weights and Measures click here: W&M or you can call them at: (951) 955-3045.