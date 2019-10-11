‘Baby Shark Live!’ is coming for us all doo doo doo doo doo

“Baby Shark Live!” doo doo doo doo doo doo, “Baby Shark Live!” doo doo doo doo doo doo.

That’s right. The earworm baby tune, which has over three billion views on YouTube, and is familiar to mommies and daddies everywhere, is now coming to a theater near you, complete with singing, dancing and full body shark costumes.

“Baby Shark Live!” writer, director and choreographer Jaimie Selke teamed up with Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand behind the song, to bring the stage show to 100 North American cities this fall. Selke says Baby Shark is the most famous celebrity she’s ever worked with — for real.

“This yellow shark is undoubtedly the most famous [character] I have ever worked with,” Selke tells CNN. “Having two young kids [myself] means that we have been singing this song at home for a very long time.”

In fact, her kids were useful research tools throughout the process of creating the music and dance numbers for the show, Selke says, so she watched which songs they got excited about at the dinner table.

“There are over twenty different songs in the show,” she explains, “All of them recognizable music from the Pinkfong brand. The songs that I picked for the show have a combined view count of over five billion views on the Pinkfong YouTube channel. They are instantly recognizable.”

Popular songs performed will include “Five Little Monkeys,” “Wheels on the Bus,” “Jungle Boogie” and “Monkey Banana Dance.” The production will feature ten cast members who play multiple roles throughout the production, and finding the talent was no small task for Selke.

After creating the show, she realized that not only did these performers need to be able to sing, dance and act, they also needed some of them to be able to bring to life and operate the numerous puppets in the show.

“It’s already a worldwide sensation, so I have no doubt that a number of kids will come simply to see the ‘real’ Baby Shark,” she says, adding that anyone who sees the production will get more than they bargained for.

“We will be introducing them to characters from the Pinkfong brand that they may not have seen before, as well as performing all their favorite songs from the Youtube channel,” she says. “It’s a high quality, fun, high energy show.”

Selke got the gig after Round Room production company reached out to her in 2018 to work on one of their other live shows, “PJ Masks Live!” After building a relationship with the company during that show,

She realized she was a good fit for their branded shows.

“When they came to me with the idea of making a live show out of Baby Shark, I said, that I couldn’t imagine any project more perfect for my life right now,” Selke says. ” As a mother of a four and six-year-old, it means I was very aware of how to create a show for kids in this age range.”

If you, or more likely your kids, can’t get enough of the famous tune, the show is currently touring. No word on how it breathes on land.