Former NFL running back’s foundation pays for over 500 mammograms for women

Former football running back DeAngelo Williams’ foundation has now funded over 500 mammograms for women, according to a Facebook post on the foundation’s page.

“[We] have sponsored over 500 mammograms and have no plans of stopping!” part of the post on The DeAngelo Williams Foundation page reads.

Williams started the foundation in 2006 in honor of his mother and four aunts who all died from breast cancer.

The “53 Strong for Sandra” initiative was launched in Charlotte, North Carolina, in December 2014. The foundation funds 53 mammography screenings for women who are uninsured or underinsured, and also covers the cost of follow-up appointments and treatments when needed and when cancer is discovered.

The number 53 is a tribute to Williams’ mother, Sandra, who died at the age of 53. Her sisters all died from breast cancer before the age of 50.

By 2017, the “53 Strong for Sandra” initiative has also funded mammography screenings for women in Pittsburgh and Memphis, Tennessee.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation is looking to expand to other cities, with the ultimate goal of reaching all 50 states, according to the foundation’s Facebook page.