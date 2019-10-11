Reche Fire 40% Contained, Progress Impeded

A wind-driven fire just north of Moreno Valley that blackened about 350 acres was 40% contained Friday morning and its progress stopped without any reported injuries or damaged structures, authorities said.

The blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday on Reche Canyon Road, near Reche Vista Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Fire officials said the blaze started with a trailer fire and jumped into surrounding vegetation, propelled by intense northeast winds.

The flame front pushed west into rugged terrain, leading to mandatory evacuations on Reche Vista north of Country Road, as well as on Covey Road at Perris Boulevard, and Reche Canyon east of Reche Vista and west of Locust Avenue. Evacuation orders were lifted at 9 p.m. Thursday and Reche Canyon Drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive was open only to residents to come in and out, the department said.

“Please be cautious returning to your homes as fire resources continue working in the area,” the RCFD said.

Sixteen engine crews and a truck company, along with two hand crews — totaling nearly 100 personnel — deployed in response to the wildfire, aided by two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter, according to the fire department.