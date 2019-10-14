American Translators Association Conference Coming to Palm Springs

The American Translators Association will hold its 60th annual conference in Palm Springs later this month, the organization announced Monday.

About 1,400 professional translators, interpreters and language services companies from around the world are expected to take part in the Oct. 23-26 conference at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

More than 170 educational sessions will cover topics such as law, technology, medicine and literature, along with career development. Sessions include “Accessible Filmmaking: Integrating Translation into Film Production,” “Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act for Medical Interpreters,” “LGBTQ+ Terminology and the Law” and “Employment Opportunities with the Federal Government.”

Scheduled speakers include Chen Ji, a staff interpreter at United Nations headquarters in New York, and Ann Goldstein, a former editor at The New Yorker.

“You’re surrounded by brilliant people you can learn from,” said Victoria Chavez-Kruse, a conference attendee, in an ATA video about the event. “I think that’s one of the major draws of the conference.”