California to Require Public Colleges to Offer Abortion Medication, With a Catch

California will be the first state to require public colleges and universities to offer abortion medication at campus health centers.

The new legislation was signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. It’s a reversal from former Governor Jerry Brown, who vetoed the measure last year.

The law takes effect in 2023 and will only be implemented if a state commission can raise more than $10 million in private donations to pay for it.