Man Suspected of Trying to Mow Down Pedestrian in Lake Elsinore

A 56-year-old man suspected of hitting a pedestrian with a stolen pickup truck during a dispute in Lake Elsinore was being held without bail Monday.

Anthony Lee Trejo of Lake Elsinore was arrested Saturday night and booked at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of attempted manslaughter, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and a felony warrant.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Reese, the suspect got into an undisclosed conflict with a man in the area of Joy Street and Riverside Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday.

During the confrontation, Trejo “drove into the victim” with a Ford Ranger pickup, Reese alleged. Witnesses called 911, and deputies converged on the location within a few minutes, taking Trejo into custody without a struggle, according to the sergeant.

He said the victim, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar.

Further investigation revealed that the pickup had been reported stolen out of Oceanside, according to Reese.

A records check also showed Trejo was wanted in a neighboring county for alleged offenses that weren’t specified.