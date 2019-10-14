Riverside County to Begin Palm Canyon Wash Storm Debris Removal

In an effort to remove storm debris from in and around the Palm Canyon Wash in South Palm Springs following the Valentine’s Day storm last February, the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District will begin mobilizing for debris sediment removal on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Work is expected to conclude before March 31, 2020 and will be limited to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Increased truck traffic is anticipated on East Palm Canyon Drive for the duration of the project.

Trucks will be accessing East Palm Canyon near Escoba Drive and Ponderosa Way, traveling east into Cathedral City.

District officials expect 200 dump loads of debris to be removed each day.

The goal is to restore the capacity of the wash for future storms and reduce the flood risk to the adjacent communities.

For more information, contact the district at (951) 955-1288.