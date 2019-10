Vegetation Fire Breaks Out in Oasis

A vegetation fire broke out Monday afternoon in the agricultural community of Oasis near Thermal.

The blaze, said to be burning in heavy fuels 5 to 8 feet tall, was reported around 1 p.m. in the 82900 block of Johnson Street, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the fire, which had blackened about 25 acres by 3 p.m.

About 40 firefighters were on the scene.