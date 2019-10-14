Firefighters Contain 350-Acre Moreno Valley Fire

Riverside County firefighters gained full containment Sunday over a 350-acre wildfire just north of Moreno Valley that no longer threatens homes or other structures.

The non-injury Reche Fire was reported at 12:55 p.m. Thursday on Reche Canyon Road, near Reche Vista Drive and started with a trailer fire that jumped into surrounding vegetation, propelled by intense Santa Ana winds, officials said.

The flames Thursday pushed west into rugged terrain, leading to mandatory evacuations on Reche Vista north of Country Road; Covey Road at Perris Boulevard; and Reche Canyon east of Reche Vista and west of Locust Avenue.

Evacuation orders were lifted at 9 p.m. Thursday. Reche Canyon Drive from Reche Vista to Locust Drive had been completely closed during the peak of the firefight, but has since reopened.

Sixteen engine crews and a truck company, along with two hand crews — totaling nearly 100 personnel — deployed in response to the wildfire, aided by two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter, according to the fire department.