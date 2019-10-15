Stagecoach Lineup Announced for 2020

Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Thomas Rhett will headline next year’s Stagecoach country music festival, organizers announced Tuesday.

The annual three-day event at the Empire Polo Club in Indio will take place April 24-26 — one week after weekend two of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, according to Goldenvoice, the concert promoter for both festivals.

Rhett will headline Friday’s first night of the festival, which will also feature Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X and others.

Underwood will headline Saturday’s slate, which also includes ZZ Top.

Sunday’s finale is headlined by Church, but also features Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi and Bryan Adams.

Tickets for the 2020 event are available at StagecoachFestival.com. Passes cost $319 and $349, or $379 and $409 with the inclusion of a shuttle pass. Individual shuttle passes are $70.

Ticket prices increase to $829 for corral reserved seating in section C-2. Corral standing pit passes and coral reserved seating in section C-1 are both $1,299.

Preferred parking is $89, while car camping costs $155. Camping companion parking for an additional vehicle is $55.

RV camping is $531 for resort lot 10, $931 for resort lot 7 and $1,331 for resort lot 8.

None of the posted prices include fees or occupancy taxes.