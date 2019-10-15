City Officials to Discuss Spending of $10 Million for Homeless Concerns

Assemblyman Chad Mayes, R-Rancho Mirage, who helped Palm Springs secure $10 million for one-time homeless assistance, is scheduled to attend a meeting of a city subcommittee meeting Thursday to talk about prospective solutions and uses for the state funding.

The 5 p.m. meeting of the Affordable Housing and Homelessness Standing Council Subcommittee, comprised of Mayor Pro Tem Geoff Kors and Councilwoman Christy Holstege, will be open to the public. The meeting will be held at the Palm Springs Fire Department Training Center, 3000 E. Alejo Road.

Kors and Holstege worked with Mayes to secure the one-time award, which was included in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s recently finalized state budget, to help homeless residents in need of shelter, behavioral health assistance, employment opportunities and other services.

“By partnering with the state, Palm Springs will now have the tools it needs to address the root causes of homelessness,” Mayes said when the award was announced last month.

At the meeting, Kors and Holstege will release an updated report highlighting the city’s actions to address homelessness, including securing housing for about 200 homeless residents and setting up emergency overnight cooling shelters during the summer months. In the last two years, the city has allocated more than $1.4 million toward those efforts in partnership with the Desert Healthcare District.