Debris Fire Burns in Thermal; Students Complain of Health Concerns

A debris fire burned 20 acres in Thermal and was 0% contained Tuesday, while students in the area reach out to NBC Palm Springs regarding health concerns.

The pile caught fire and was reported at approximately 4:32 p.m. Monday near 66th Avenue and Martinez Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

No structures are threatened, but residents with a sensitivity to drift smoke were advised to stay indoors.

Following the start of the fire, the NBC Palm Springs newsroom has been hit with a barrage of emails from students concerned about their health.

In the span of 30 minutes, NBC Palm Springs has received 38 emails which include the health safety of three Thermal schools: Las Palmitas Elementary, Toro Canyon Middle School, and Desert Mirage High School.

The students at those schools ages range anywhere from 4-years-old to 17-years-old.

Each email starts the same way: Dear Board Members. All of the subjects read something similar: “TOXIC FUMES! I CANNOT BREATHE!” or “TAKE ACTION.”

Below are all of the emails from the students, but due to the unknown nature of their ages, we will not be showing any names. (Also see slideshow at bottom)