Facebook post raises awareness for autism with blue Halloween buckets

In just a couple of weeks the familiar sounds of trick-or-treat will fill neighborhood streets.

This Halloween, one mom is trying to raise awareness for autism with blue Halloween buckets.

Omairis Taylor posted to Facebook saying her son is 3 years old and has autism. He is also nonverbal.

Taylor said when trick-or-treating last year people would often wait for the little boy to say “trick-or-treat” before handing out candy.

At each home, she said she had to explain her son has autism and is nonverbal.

“Please allow him (or any other person with a BLUE BUCKET) to enjoy this day,” she wrote.

She said this year her son will carry a blue bucket, which signifies he has autism.

“This holiday is hard enough without any added stress. Thank you in advance,” she said in her post.

This initiative is different from the Teal Pumpkin Project, which raises awareness for food allergies during Halloween.

Article Credit: Kelsie Hoffman WLWT.