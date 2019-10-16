Octogenarian Possibly Suffering From Medical Issue Involved in Two Collisions

An 86-year-old driver who may have been suffering from a medical issue was involved in collisions Wednesday with a bicyclist and another vehicle in Cathedral City, police said.

Around 9:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a Honda colliding with a cyclist on Landau Boulevard and McCallum Way, according to Cathedral City police Sgt. John Enos.

The Honda continued south on Landau Boulevard, where it collided with another vehicle at Ramon Road, he said.

The woman behind the wheel of the Honda appeared to be suffering from a medical issue and was transported to a hospital, though she did not sustain any injuries in either collision, the sergeant said. The cyclist was also taken to a hospital for treatment, and both the woman and cyclist were released this afternoon, according to police, who did not release either patient’s name.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.