Smoke Advisory Continued Due to Debris Fire Burning in Thermal

A smoke advisory for portions of the Coachella Valley due to a debris fire burning in Thermal was extended through Thursday afternoon by the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The advisory was initially issued Tuesday and extended Wednesday.

The fire was reported at 4:32 p.m. Monday near 66th Avenue and Martinez Road, according to Cal Fire Riverside. It is producing heavy smoke. Air quality may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups or higher in areas directly impacted by smoke, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Winds were light and coming from the southeast Wednesday afternoon. Winds are predicted to shift to be coming from the northwest Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, pushing smoke to the southeast toward Oasis.

Another wind shift is expected around noon on Thursday, and winds from the southeast will push smoke toward La Quinta.

Smoke and ash may be seen in parts of the Coachella Valley, and impacts are expected to continue if the fire produces more smoke.