Coachella Fire Burns Mobile Homes and a Vehicle

Two mobile homes, a vehicle and an outbuilding were destroyed Friday in a Coachella fire.
Firefighters responded to reports of a blaze near the intersection of Avenue 54 and Fillmore Street at 1:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire Riverside. When crews arrived, they found multiple mobile homes on fire. Several palm trees also burned.
The fire was contained just after 2 p.m., before it could reach nearby open land. No injuries were reported.
The Imperial Irrigation District was requested to the scene.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.