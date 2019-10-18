Riverside County Gas Prices Drop For Ninth Time in 11 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Friday for the ninth time in 11 days, declining eight-tenths of a cent to $4.138 a day after decreasing four-tenths of a cent.

The average price has fallen 4.2 cents over the past 11 days, after a run of 20 increases in 22 days totaling 59.8 cents pushed it to its highest amount since July 21, 2015, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.7 cents less than one week ago, but 48.6 cents more than one month ago and 34 cents higher than one year ago. It has risen 87 cents since the start of the year.