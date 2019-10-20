School canceled Monday for CVUSD schools over air quality concerns

Coachella Valley Unified School District cancels school Monday over air quality concerns. The news was confirmed to NBC Palm Springs by the Coachella Valley Teachers Association.

All district campuses and offices will be closed. After-school activities will be canceled as well.

The district canceled school Friday after three schools were evacuated Thursday morning when students complained of health-related issues due to smoke inhalation. A mulch fire in Thermal has been burning since Monday.

After Thursday night’s decision, the district said the decision was “made out of an abundance of caution and based on many factors including CalFire, AQMD, weather pattern, parent, student and staff input.”

District officials say “the fire and smoke conditions are beyond our control and it is difficult to predict how shifting winds will impact the air quality around our schools and community. We will continue to closely monitor this situation in the coming days and keep our educational community informed as conditions change.”

