Alleged Armed Man Shot During Confrontation with Deputies

A 36-year-old man allegedly armed with several guns was shot and wounded during a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies in Moreno Valley, authorities said Monday.

The deputy-involved shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 25000 block of Fir Street, near Perris Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department,

Deputy Mike Vasquez said patrol deputies were called to the location to investigate reports of gunfire and encountered several men, one of whom “was armed with a rifle and handgun.”

“During the contact, a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” Vasquez said, without providing further details.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered a non-life- threatening gunshot wound and was taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center for treatment, according to the sheriff’s spokesman.

No deputies or anyone else at the scene were injured, according to Vasquez.

He said the suspect will be jailed for alleged weapons-related offenses after he is released from the hospital.

The deputy who shot him is on paid administrative leave pending a mandatory post-shooting investigation by sheriff’s detectives.