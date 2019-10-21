Man in MAGA Hat Arrested After Protestors Pepper Sprayed at Santa Monica Pier

Video shows a man in a MAGA hat being arrested after a crowd of Trump protestors and supporters were sent screaming and running on the Santa Monica Pier after at least one person pepper sprayed the crowd Saturday.

A witness who is a KTLA employee caught the incident on camera.

The Santa Monica Police Department said they received reports that a young man pepper sprayed four or six people at the pier at about 1:20 p.m. It’s unclear if that’s the same person seen being arrested after the incident.

The crowd, some holding Trump flags and U.S. flags, others holding orange posters that read “Trump Pence Must Go” appeared to be involved in an argument before the substance is sprayed at the panicked crowd.

Many ran away screaming and coughing. One woman was vomiting nearby, the witness said.

A crowd of what appeared to be anti-Trump protestors were seen chanting by the beach before moving to the pier and surrounding a small group of Trump supporters.

People in the crowd were then seen pushing each other when a scuffle broke out.

KTLA’s Steve Bien and Angus Ledwidge contributed to this report.