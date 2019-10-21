Police: 4-year-old picks up father’s gun, shoots him and herself

Police are investigating after a 4-year-old girl picked up her father’s gun and shot him and herself on Sunday, Oct. 20, in Milwaukee.

According to police, it happened around 10:14 a.m. Both sustained non-life threatening injuries and were treated at local hospitals.

Milwaukee police say the 33-year-old father of the girl lied to police about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and was taken into custody.

Criminal charges are being presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.