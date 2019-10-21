Swastika Found Outside Jewish Lawyer’s Office in Palm Springs

A swastika was found scrawled on a Palm Springs business and police Sunday were continuing to investigate what was described as a possible hate crime.

The discovery was reported at 11:53 a.m. Saturday after the owner of a law firm discovered the crayon-drawn symbol on a sign in front of his office at 1021 South Palm Canyon Drive.

“This is a horrible crime,” attorney Bob Weinstein told The Desert Sun. “I’m especially affected by it because they know I’m Jewish, with a name like that, and they know I’m in this building ’cause my name’s on the building. My family survived the Holocaust so we’re very sensitive to those kind of hate signs.”

The symbol has since been removed, but Palm Springs police are still trying to determine who is behind the defacement, though they said in a news release that there were no threats of violence associated with it.

Anyone with information about the vandalism was urged to call Palm Springs police at 760-323-1441.