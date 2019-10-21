Trial Date Set for Probationer Accused of Shooting Desert Hot Springs Teen

A Dec. 3 trial date was confirmed Monday for a 23-year-old probationer accused of shooting a Desert Hot Springs teen during a gang-related attack that left the boy seriously wounded.

Guillermo Augustine Rodriguez could face 30 years to life in prison if convicted of attempted murder, assault with a firearm and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations.

During a status hearing at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Dean Benjamini conferred with the prosecution and defense regarding scheduling for trial proceedings and set a pretrial conference for Nov. 19, with jury selection slated for the first week of December.

Rodriguez is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Indio Jail.

According to Desert Hot Springs police, the defendant allegedly got into a gang-related altercation with the victim, identified only as a local teenager, on the morning of June 19, 2018. Rodriguez allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired a round into the boy’s chest.

The teen was taken to a trauma center, where he underwent surgery and ultimately recovered.

Rodriguez fled the area, but DHS police detectives, working with investigators from the Coachella Valley Violence Crime Gang Task Force, quickly identified him as the alleged gunman, leading to his uneventful arrest the next morning on Pierson Boulevard.

According to court records, Rodriguez has a prior misdemeanor conviction for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He also has an unresolved felony burglary case pending in Riverside County.