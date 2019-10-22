Border Patrol Agents Rescue 3 Men in Distress Near Ocotillo

U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued three men that were in distress in the Jacumba Mountain Wilderness area south of Ocotillo Sunday morning.

At around 5:35 a.m., agents received information from El Centro Sectors Radio Communications that three individuals were in need of assistance from possible dehydration. Agents were able to speak to one of the individuals via cell phone and determined that they were in an area south of Ocotillo. This location is a mountainous region not easily accessible by vehicle.

Agents assigned to the area as well as the Border Search and Rescue ( BORSTAR ) responded immediately to that location. At approximately 7:35 a.m., BORSTAR agents were able to locate the individuals and assessed that two of the three men were severely dehydrated.

Agents rendered medical attention by administering intravenous (IV) fluids and notified Ocotillo Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services for additional medical evaluations of the men.

The three Mexican national men were arrested and transported to El Centro station to be processed for illegal entry.