Man Killed in Palm Springs Crash

Police Tuesday were investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian on a major thoroughfare in Palm Springs.

The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. Monday on South Palm Canyon Drive between East Mesquite Avenue and Morongo Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

That stretch of road was closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday morning.

According to the coroner’s office, the victim was a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, but his age was not immediately released and his name was withheld pending notification of his family.