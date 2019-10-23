Login
90° F
82° F
tv
Search for:
News
Local
Crime
Community
Sports
National
#Trending
Weather
You Ask. We Investigate.®
Lifestyle
Entertainment
NBCares
My Local Valley
About Us
News Team
On-Demand
Contests
tv
90° F
82° F
connect
Weather
Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast 10 23 2019
tvguy321
October 23, 2019 7:41 PM
October 23, 2019 7:41 PM
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Video
Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast 10 23 2019
October 23, 2019
Community
Local
alumni
Alumni Museum
Arabs
Coachella Valley
Coachella Valley High School
cvhs
CVUSD
High School
Video
Former Teacher and Alumnus Begins CVHS Alumni Museum
October 23, 2019
National
Air Quality
Air Quality Death
Americans
Health
Health Risk
Premature Deaths
trending
United States
Air quality in the US is getting worse and could be killing thousands, study finds
October 23, 2019
#trending
Child's Funeral
Drunk Crash
Drunk Driving
DUI
Fatal Crash
North Carolina
Toddler Killed
trending
Mother, charged with DWI in crash that killed 4-year-old son, arrested after fleeing following funeral
October 23, 2019
National
Fatal Shootings
Federal Judge
Law Enforcement
Lives On The Line
mass shootings
New Orleans
Police Officers
President Trump
Shootings
Trump Appointee
Federal judge: 'If we want to stop mass shootings, we should stop punishing police officers'
October 23, 2019
View More
Related Articles
Community
Local
Former Teacher and Alumnus Begins CVHS Alumni Museum
Community
Local
NBC Palm Springs’ Gino LaMont Sits Down with Chuck Todd from Meet The Press
Community
Local
Emergency Power Shutoff Could Affect Part of Coachella Valley