CVUSD to Remain Closed Wednesday Due to Air Quality Concerns

Coachella Valley Unified School District campuses will be closed again Wednesday due to continuing air-quality concerns stemming from an ongoing mulch fire in Thermal.

The CVUSD’s 22 schools were closed Friday, Monday and Tuesday due to the smoke hazards posed by the blaze near the intersection of Avenue 66 and Martinez Road. Officials said schools would remain shut down Wednesday for the same reason.

A smoke advisory from the South Coast Air Quality Management District will remain in place through the afternoon for Thermal, La Quinta, Mecca and communities near the Salton Sea.

“Overall, meteorological conditions may bring smoke and ash into portions of the Coachella Valley,” according to the AQMD. “Air quality may reach unhealthy for sensitive groups or higher in areas directly impacted by smoke.”

On Thursday, 14 students from Desert Mirage High School were taken to a hospital with respiratory problems due to the smoke, and several schools were evacuated. Classes were then canceled district-wide on Friday.

The 20-acre fire at the Sun Valley Recycling Center has been burning since Oct. 14. Riverside County and Bureau of Indian Affairs fire crews are using heavy equipment, such as bulldozers, excavators and water tenders in their efforts to quell the fire.

CVUSD officials said they will “continue to monitor the situation and work with AQMD and EPA as they monitor the levels on our school sites.”

The AQMD installed an air monitor at Toro Canyon Middle School in Thermal, about a quarter-mile from the fire, and the public can view the level of particulate matter in the air in real time at xappprod.aqmd.gov/SMSDataSite.