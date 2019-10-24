Big Rig Catches Fire on I-10 near Desert Center

A mail-carrying big rig caught fire Thursday on Interstate 10 east of Desert Center amid dangerous fire weather conditions.

The non-injury fire was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on the westbound side of the freeway near the Corn Springs Road off-ramp, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire, which ignited in the truck’s engine compartment and spread to the trailer, was extinguished by 9:42 a.m.

Both of the freeway’s westbound lanes were closed while firefighters worked on the blaze but have since reopened.

Firefighters are on high alert Thursday as strong Santa Ana winds and low humidity in the region can cause any wildfire that sparks to spread rapidly.