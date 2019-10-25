Demand For Coachella Valley Dates On Rise

As the demand on Coachella Valley Dates grow – the struggle to find workers is also an increasing problem. Sophia Miraglio learns first-hand what it takes to produce more than 90-percent of the nations dates.

The Havesting of Coachella Dates is in full swing.

“When we first built our packing house we started packing 45,000 pounds and now we are forecasted 1.5 million,” said Aziz Farms President, Mark Tadros.

And that’s because demand is up.

“Every year we sell everything we grow and we have people calling afterwards looking for dates,” said Regulus Date Ranch Owner, Saralyn Delk.

Saralyn has been in the business for the last ten years.

“It was mainly men doing it so I figured it couldn’t be too hard,” said Delk.

She contributes the rise in demand to people becoming more health conscious.

“We’ve obviously proven that white sugar is not good for your body. They’re realizing the benefits of dates and starting to eat a lot more and using them in cooking too,” said Delk.

Wearing long pants and protective gear, the job is no joke.

“I’m going to go back and show you guys how they pick these dates. They do it all be hand. one by one. SO he’s saying the lighter ones need to ripen up a bit so they pull the wrinkly the brown ones that we see in the store,” said Reporter Miraglio.

“A lot of the farms what I am seeing is that there will be fruit left on the trees because the weather has been slightly cooler. At our own ranch i think a loss of about ten-percent of our crop,” said Tadros.