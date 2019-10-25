Early Voting Begins in Palm Springs – First Election By District

It’s that time of year again.

“We have all these nice machines that they can use that they can make their selections,” Riverside County Election Technician said Julie Caban.

Palm Springs City Hall will be open Saturday for early voting.

“This is the first time being here at Palm Springs City Hall. We’re really excited to get all the early voters coming in,” said Caban.

Three seats on the Palm Springs City Council are up for grabs this election. This is the first year of elections by district.

“It will take less votes to get elected this time, so every vote counts. We have seen some elections come down to ten votes. Every voting will make a difference in this election and it’s important for our democracy,” said Mayor of Pro Tem & District 3 Candidate Geoff Kors.

Mayor Pro Tem Geoff Kors is up for re-election and he said the campaigning is much more personalized.

“A lot of issues are city wide and a lot are neighborhood issues. I think it will be helpful on council,people will know directly who to reach out to,” said Kors

Candidate Alfie Pettit cast his ballot Friday morning.

“We got up this morning and did our civic duty,” said District 3 Candidate Alifie Pettit.

He also believes moving toward district voting is whats best for Palm Springs as a whole.

“I believe it levels the playing field. Hopefully there are more Latinos, Blacks and Asians and everyone participating. I love my district,” said Pettit.

Districts 1,2, and 3 are up for vote this year. Elections in Districts 4 and 5 will be held in November 2020.

Palms Springs City Hall will be open for early voting Saturday 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.