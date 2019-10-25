Octogenarian Bicyclist Struck by Septuagenarian Motorist Seriously Injured

An 82-year-old bicyclist was struck by a 77-year-old motorist and suffered serious injuries in Palm Desert Friday.

The crash was reported at 7:06 a.m. at Hovley Lane West and Portola Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the driver was making a left turn from Hovley Lane West onto Portola Avenue when he hit the bicyclist, who was headed westbound on Silver Sands Parkway.

The victim, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off his bicycle as a result of the impact and taken to a hospital with major injuries, according to Sgt. Randy Vasquez.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies, and investigators don’t believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The names of the bicyclist and the driver were withheld but sheriff’s officials said both men are Palm Desert residents.