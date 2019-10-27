Woman Stabbed to Death in Palm Desert Apartment

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says they received a call just before 3:30 p.m. from a person who found a woman with multiple stab wounds inside an apartment on the 45000 block of Panorama Drive. The woman died from her injuries. They found a suspect in the general area and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Vincent Escarcega, who lives in the Panorama Apartment building says the homicide happened in his building.

Escarcega says as he waited to allowed back in he saw a little boy escorted out by deputies, “I seen a little boy with a police officer all full of blood and they took him to CPS … probably about six-years-old and to be there with his mother it was his mother that was hurt she’s deceased now … yeah when I seen the little boy it reminded me of my nephew and really messed me up … yeah I started to cry when I thought about my nephew.”

Panorama Drive was blocked off by deputies while investigators combed the scene and residents were eventually let back in with deputy escorts.

The names of the victim or suspect have not been released.