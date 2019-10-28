Suspect Arrested as Police Investigate Palm Desert Murder

On Sunday, at about 3:29 p.m., deputies assigned to the Palm Desert Sheriff Station were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 45200 block of Panorama Dr., Palm Desert.

Upon arrival, deputies located a female inside an apartment with significant trauma to her body. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a crime scene was secured. Within minutes, deputies located and detained the suspect in the neighborhood.

Palm Desert Station investigators responded to begin the investigation. The Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

The suspect was identified as Richard Colin Holbrook, 21 years of Escondido. Holbrook was arrested for murder and booked at the jail in Indio.

The victim in this case was identified as Nicole Henderson, 33 years of Palm Desert.

The investigation is currently on-going and no further information will be released at this time. If anyone has information regarding this investigation, they are encouraged to call Investigator Hendry at the Palm Desert Sheriff Station Investigation Bureau at 760-836-1600 or Investigator Loureiro with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.