NCAA now allowing athletes to profit from names,images and likeness

TODAY THE N-C-A-A VOTED UNANIMOUSLY TO BEGIN THE PROCESS OF ALLOWING COLLEGE ATHLETES TO BENEFIT FROM THEIR NAME… IMAGE… AND LIKENESS.

THIS MOVE COMES ONE MONTH AFTER CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM SIGNED A BILL TO ALLOW COLLEGIATE PLAYERS TO BE PAID FROM ENDORSEMENT DEALS.

THE DEAL STARTS IN 20-23.. ALLOWING STUDENTS TO BE PAID WITHOUT BEING PUNISHED BY SCHOOLS OR THE N-C-A-A.

THE N-C-A-A REGULATES NEARLY 450-THOUSAND ATHLETES AT MORE THAN 12-HUNDRED SCHOOLS NATIONWIDE.

AND BELIEVES THIS NEXT STEP WILL ENHANCE OPPORTUNITIES FOR STUDENT-ATHLETES.