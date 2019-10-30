Fire Threatens River Bottom Neighborhood in Riverside

A brush fire that started Wednesday in the Santa Ana River bottom near downtown Riverside scorched 30 acres and burned toward numerous homes before crews got it partially contained.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the area of Indian Hill and Ladera Lane, along the bone-dry banks of the Santa Ana River bottom, amid extreme red flag fire conditions, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Capt. Brian Guzzetta told City News Service that the fire raced upslope and threatened an unspecified number of properties adjacent to Loring Park.

“The fire is throwing embers that are falling in this neighborhood, so we have immediate threats to structures,” Guzzetta said around 1:30 p.m.

No homes had been damaged as of 3 p.m., and Guzetta said the threat had been mitigated, though embers were still wafting onto properties, raising the potential of isolated fires within the defensive perimeter established by crews.

Houses on Ladera, Indian Hill, Beacon Way and Mt. Rubidoux Drive were placed under a mandatory evacuation order, which remained in force as of 3 p.m.

Guzzetta said evacuees were being directed to Dales Senior Center in White Park, 3936 Chestnut St.

Along with Riverside Fire Department personnel, Corona and Rancho Cucamonga firefighters were working to encircle the brusher, according to the fire captain.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.