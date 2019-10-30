Blaze Erupts Near Jurupa Valley Mobile Home Park, Prompting Evacuations

A wildfire that broke out Wednesday in Jurupa Valley threatened a mobile home park and scorched more than 50 acres in an hour, as crews worked to contain it amid high winds.

The blaze was reported about 10 a.m. in the area of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said 30 engine crews and six hand crews, numbering nearly 200 personnel, were sent to the location and encountered flames burning along a hillside.

With winds blowing over 20 mph, firefighters were struggling to encircle the brusher and called in Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters to make runs on it. Air tankers were grounded because of the winds.

The fire was near the Pomona (60) Freeway, which the California Highway Patrol closed in both directions as a precaution.

The Santiago Estates Mobile Home Park in the 3700 block of Quartz Canyon Road was placed under a mandatory evacuation order, and the Miller Progressive Care Home at 8951 was also evacuated, with some of the 75 patients immobile and requiring assistance from sheriff’s deputies to exit the facility, according to reports from the scene.

An evacuation center was established at Patriot High School, 4355 Camino Real.

The cause of the fire was under evacuation.

Photo Credit: Cal Fire Riverside