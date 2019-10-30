Man Charged With Murder for Allegedly Killing Palm Desert Woman

A 21-year-old Escondido man was charged with murder Wednesday for allegedly killing a 33-year-old woman from Palm Desert on Sunday.

Richard Colin Holbrook was also charged with a sentencing enhancement for allegedly using a weapon during a felony, court records show. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responding to a assault with a deadly weapon call found Nicole Henderson with “significant trauma” to her body around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 45200 block of Panorama Drive in Palm Desert. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Holbrook near the intersection of Sunrise Lane and Abronia Trail, according to jail records, a few blocks from where Henderson was found dead. He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

Sheriff’s officials said Tuesday investigators are awaiting results of an exam from the Riverside County coroner’s office to determine the cause of death.