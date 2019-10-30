Teen pleads guilty to killing pregnant schoolmate, throwing her body in dumpster

A 17-year-old Indiana high school football player has pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of a schoolmate who was pregnant with his child.

Aaron Trejo, a member of the Mishawaka High School football team, was charged with murder and feticide in the death of Breana Rouhselang in December 2018. The 17-year-old junior and cheerleader at the school east of South Bend was six months pregnant with Trejo’s child when she was killed. Her body was found in a dumpster.

Trejo was charged as an adult in Rouhselang’s death. He’s scheduled for sentencing on January 7, 2020.

Trejo told authorities he was aware of Breana’s pregnancy and that he was alleged to be the father, the affidavit said, but he said neither wanted to have the baby. He said the two fought about the child before he stabbed Breana in the heart with a knife on Saturday, to initial charging affidavit filed in the case. . He then put a black plastic bag over her, put her body in a dumpster, and threw her phone and the knife in a river, court papers said.

“I took action … I took her life,” he said, when asked by authorities what he did when he learned she had waited too long to get an abortion by the time she told him of the pregnancy, according to the affidavit.

Trejo told authorities “he had been planning and thinking about killing Breana and the baby for about a week and had not told anybody,” according to the affidavit.