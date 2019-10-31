Brush Fire in Jurupa Valley Damages Structures, Prompts Evacuations

Three homes and two outbuildings were destroyed by a fire blackened 300 acres in Jurupa Valley Thursday morning, and evacuations were underway, according to Cal Fire Riverside.

The blaze ignited as a result of a police pursuit that ended in a crash, the Los Angeles Times reported. There were no details about the pursuit or the motorist.

Firefighters responded to the 5300 block of 46th Street about 12:40 a.m. and the first unit on scene reported at least a quarter-acre of brush burning, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was 5% contained as of 8:30 a.m.

At 5:30 a.m., the fire department announced three homes and two outbuildings had been destroyed by the fire.

Evacuation orders were issued at 3:45 a.m. for residents in neighborhoods south of Limonite Avenue, west of Crestmore Road, east of Van Buren Boulevard and north of the Santa Ana river bottom, the department said.

Residents in an area bordered by Riverview Drive, 46th Street, Calle Hermosa and Rio Road had previously been evacuated. It was unknown how many residents were affected.

Before dawn, the Times reported, flames approached the fence of the Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center, where staff and volunteers were preparing to evacuate about 110 dogs and cats. Residents offered assistance after hearing of the situation on social media, Lisa Chavez, the center’s admissions counselor, told the paper.

At least 74 firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. No water- dropping aircraft were immediately assigned.

An evacuation shelter was opened at Patriot High School at 4355 Camino Real.