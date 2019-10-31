Health Department: Avoid Prolonged Exposure to Smoke, Ash from Jurupa Fires

Residents of Jurupa Valley, Riverside and surrounding communities should limit their outdoor activities as much as possible Thursday to minimize exposure to smoke ash from the fires burning in Jurupa Valley, according to the Riverside County Department of Public Health.

“Ash and smoke can be hard on anyone to breathe, but especially those with lung disease and respiratory illnesses,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said. “There are some simple steps residents can take to protect themselves.”

Kaiser said anyone with asthma, COPD, heart disease or related ailments should remain indoors and only venture out if absolutely necessary. He urged the same precaution for young children with still-developing lungs.

Residents were cautioned to keep windows and doors shut and, if possible, to keep air conditioners running to filter outside air coming into a residence.

Kaiser said despite the cooler temperatures, residents should not use wood-burning appliances, including fireplaces, until atmospheric conditions improve.

According to the county fire department, the 300-acre “46 Fire” started shortly before 1 a.m. in the 5300 block of 46th Street in Jurupa Valley and is less than 10% contained.

The 630-acre “Hill Fire” erupted about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Granite Hill Drive and Pyrite Street in Jurupa Valley. It is about 40% contained.