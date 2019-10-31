Jeff Stone to Join Trump Administration

News Staff

Republican State Sen. Jeff Stone of La Quinta will vacate his seat to accept an appointment to a position in President Donald Trump’s administration, it was reported Thursday.

“I’m deeply honored to be appointed by the president,” Stone said in a statement reported by the Desert Sun. “The nation under President Trump is experiencing unprecedented economic growth that requires a highly trained and skilled workforce.”

Stone will serve under Secretary Eugene Scalia as Western Regional director in the Labor Department. A union critic, he will be responsible for overseeing workplace safety, wage laws, and employment data-gathering in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.

A special election will take place to elect his replacement. The governor must call for a special election within 14 days of the senate seat becoming vacant.