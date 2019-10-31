Kevin Hart trolled ‘The Rock’ for Halloween

Kevin Hart thinks he nailed Halloween.

The actor, who is recovering from an auto accident in September, dressed up as his bff and frequent co-star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

But he didn’t do just any look.

Hart donned the now famous 90s look of Johnson in a black turtleneck, gold chain, jeans and a fanny pack.

“This s**t makes me laugh,” Hart wrote in the caption of a photo split of him and Johnson in the outfit. “#NailedIt #HappyHalloween #PeepTheNapkinUnderMyElbow.”

Hart also posted a video of him showing up at Johnson’s house in the outfit to trick or treat.

“I killed it with my Halloween costume this year…,” he wrote in the caption. “@therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me.”

Hart also used it for a little promo, adding “We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!”

In the video, Johnson gets his own back, taunting Hart that he won’t give the diminutive star the king-sized candy bars.

“Here’s what you get,” Johnson told Hart. “It’s bite-sized. Tiny, mini, like you.”