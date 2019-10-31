Palm Springs Breaks Ground for New Downtown Park

A 1.5-acre park will soon replace a dirt lot in the heart of downtown Palm Springs – and city officials are gathering Thursday to celebrate it.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the park’s future location on Museum Drive at Museum Way across the street from the Palm Springs Art Museum.

“The goal of the park is to help connect residents and visitors to a natural urban oasis in the heart of our downtown while at the same time highlighting Palm Springs’ unique culture and magical beauty,” said City Manager David H. Ready. “The City Council expects this new park will be an incredible and uniquely Palm Springs amenity for everyone to enjoy.”

Attendees will include members of the Palm Springs City Council along with Police Chief Bryan Reyes, as well as the park designer and representatives of the construction team.