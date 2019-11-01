Rancho Mirage Man Identified in Halloween Crash

A Rancho Mirage man died Friday after a late-night car accident that shut down a portion of East Palm Canyon Drive for more than five hours in Palm Springs.

Christopher Strebe, 39, was involved in a traffic collision at 9:21 p.m. Thursday on East Palm Canyon Drive, the Riverside County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash caused the roadway between Deep Well Road and South Camino Real to be shut down.

Strebe was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he died at 12:45 a.m., authorities said.

East Palm Canyon Drive was closed from about 9:56 last night to 3:27 Friday morning, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.