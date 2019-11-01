Search Underway for Suspect in Stabbing near Hemet School

A 26-year-old man suspected of stabbing a Hemet High School student during a brawl near the campus was at large Friday, with authorities seeking the public’s help locating him.

Angel Medrano of Hemet allegedly attacked the boy Wednesday in the area of Aurora Drive and Stetson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The agency is handling the investigation rather than the Hemet Police Department because deputies are assigned to Hemet High as part of a security detail.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Gerardo Barba said that about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, a group of students were walking west of the campus when two boys who had been expelled got into an altercation on the sidewalk.

Medrano, the older brother of one of the combatants, jumped into the fray and turned his attention on a boy watching the fight, Barba alleged.

Barbra said that the suspect allegedly pulled a knife, threatened and chased the boy, who ran about 30 feet before being caught by Medrano and stabbed in the upper body, the sergeant said.

Medrano fled the area as the fight broke up, Barba said.

A motorist passed by moments later and found the victim bleeding, prompting the good Samaritan to render aid and seek help, according to Barba.

The boy was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening wound, the sergeant said.

Medrano has dark hair and eyes, with the right side of his head shaved, and the hair long enough to tie behind his head. He wears a goatee and sometimes an earring, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the agency’s Hemet station at 951-791-3400.