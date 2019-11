3-Car Crash Stalls Traffic on 1-10; Minor Injuries Reported

A three-vehicle crash Monday on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert snarled morning rush-hour traffic and sent two motorists to a local hospital with what were described as minor injuries, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision was reported at 8:01 a.m. on the westbound 1-10, just west of the Washington Street exit, said CHP spokeswoman Sharon Leath.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.