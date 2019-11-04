Anza Man Gunned Down at Site of Illegal Marijuana Grow

A man was shot to death at an Anza residence where marijuana was being illegally cultivated, but no suspects were in custody Monday.

The shooting happened sometime early Sunday morning at a property in the 39000 block of El Toro Road, just south of Highway 371, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Wally Clear said deputies were called to the home about 7:30 a.m. to investigate a possible homicide and found the man dead. His name was not immediately released.

Central Homicide Unit detectives were summoned and took over the investigation.

An illicit cannabis grow was located at the site, and the plants were seized for destruction, according to Clear, who did not say whether the deadly attack may have been drug-related.

No potential suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777.