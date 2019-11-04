Firefighters Knock Down Palm Springs Yard Fire

A small fire that began in the side yard of a house near the Desert Parks Estates neighborhood in Palm Springs was quickly knocked down Monday, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities were notified around 12:50 p.m. that black smoke was coming from a home near Via Escuela and San Clemente Road, said Palm Springs Fire Department Battalion Chief Matthew MacLean.

Firefighters responded in about four minutes and were able to squash the blaze before it reached the house.

MacLean said it was unclear what type of material caught fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.